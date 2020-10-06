MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens didn't end up trading their first round pick in the NHL Draft on Tuesday, instead opting to pick defenceman Kaiden Guhle at sixteenth overall.

The 18-year-old Guhle hails from Sherwood Park, AB. Standing at 6'3 and weighing 187 lbs, Guhle is known for a strong defensive game. Last season, playing for the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders, he posted 11 goals and 28 assists, along with a +23 plus/minus.

The pick caps a busy day for the Canadiens, who also placed defenceman Karl Alzner on waivers in order to buy out his contract and traded forward Max Domi to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Josh Anderson.