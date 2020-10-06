MONTREAL -- Max Domi is a Hab no more.

On Tuesday, hours ahead of the start of the NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens announced the feisty forward had been traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, along with a third-round pick, for forward Josh Anderson.

Domi, who was initially brought to the Habs in a trade that sent once-promising forward Alex Galchenyuk to the Arizona Coyotes, had an up-and-down two-year tenure in Montreal. His first season saw him post a career year, with 28 goals and 44 assists in 82 games. But this past season saw a marked decline in production, with 17 goals and 27 assists in 71 games. During the playoffs, Domi was relegated to centering the team's fourth line as youngsters Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Suzuki were trusted with more offensive responsibilities.

The 26-year-old Anderson is also coming off a down year. Drafted 95th overall in the 2012 draft, Anderson had a career year in 2018-19, with 27 goals and 20 assists. But he played just 26 games this past season, scoring a single goal and adding three assists.

With the trading of the draft pick, the Canadiens still have 10 picks in the coming draft.