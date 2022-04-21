Habs star Carey Price between the pipes against the Flyers tonight

Carey Price will be in front of the Canadiens' net for the second straight game when Montreal hosts the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

It will be Price's third start since returning to action last Friday in a 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders. He was also in action on Tuesday when the Habs lost 2-0 to the Minnesota Wild.

Carey Price obtiendra le départ face aux Flyers.



Offensively, Laurent Dauphin will be left out, while Jake Evans (virus) will be reinstated after missing Tuesday's game against the Wild. Rafael Harvey-Pinard will also be in the lineup, relieving Paul Byron (lower-body injury).

Defensively, Jordan Harris will be replaced by Kale Clague.

The Canadiens (20-46-11) will try to end a six-game losing streak. This is the fourth time this season that they have lost at least six games in a row.

The Flyers (23-43-11) have also lost their last six games. They have just two wins in their last 13 games (2-11-0).