BROSSARD, QUE. -- Forward Jonathan Drouin will be out indefinitely with a right wrist injury.

The Montreal Canadiens' vice-president of communications, Chantal Machabée, made the announcement at noon on Friday during an update on the team's injury situation.

It's not the same wrist Drouin had surgery on in November 2019.

Drouin, who has six goals and 20 points in 32 games, has not played since Jan. 20 in Vegas and has missed the Canadiens' last three games.

The Habs will also have to do without defenceman Joel Edmundson indefinitely due to a lower back injury. According to Machabée, progress is very slow and he is continuing his therapeutic work.

Mathieu Perreault will be out for three to four weeks with a lower body injury while Christian Dvorak will be out until after the All-Star break with an upper body injury.

Dvorak's name has been placed on the injured list, but the Habs say it's not due to concussion.

In more positive news, forwards Cole Caufield and Joel Armia have completed their COVID-19 quarantine. Both players are travelling Friday and were expected back in Montreal later in the day.

The Habs play two games in as many days this weekend at the Bell Centre. On Saturday night, they will host Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers. On Sunday night, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be the visitors.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 28, 2022