MONTREAL -- Long-time Montreal Canadiens General Manager Marc Bergevin has been 'relieved' from his duties, the team announced Sunday.

Along with Bergevin, Assistant General Manager Trevor Timmins and Senior Public Affaires Vice President Paul Wilson have also been removed from their posts, effective immediately.

"I wish to thank Marc Bergevin, Trevor Timmins, and Paul Wilson for their passion and engagement towards our Club over the last years. Their relentless work allowed our fans to experience many memorable moments, including last summer's playoff run that culminated with the Stanley Cup Final," Habs owner Geoff Molson wrote in a press release.

"I think, however, that the time has come for a leadership change within our hockey operations department that will bring a new vision and should allow our fans and partners to continue cheering for a championship team," he wrote.

The team says it will be looking to replace Bergevin "as soon as possible," adding that bilingualism will be necessary for whoever gets the job.

Molson will give a press conference on Monday at 11 a.m. to provide more details on the GM's dismissal.

-- More details to come.