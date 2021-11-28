MONTREAL -- Scott Mellanby has resigned as assistant general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.

The Montreal organization confirmed the news in a three-paragraph news release Saturday night, without giving a reason.

The team also said it would not comment at this time.

Scott Mellanby resigned from his role as assistant general manager.https://t.co/wztwFHqPXo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 28, 2021

Rumours of Mellanby's resignation began circulating during the Habs' game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

A native Montrealer, Mellanby had been promoted to assistant general manager to Marc Bergevin in the summer of 2014.

Some three weeks after his arrival as the Canadiens' general manager, Bergevin had named Mellanby as director of player personnel on May 28, 2012.

Prior to the rumour about Mellanby, another rumour suggested that the Habs had asked permission from the New York Rangers to begin discussions with former general manager Jeff Gorton.

Mellanby had a 21-season NHL career, scoring 840 points in 1,431 games.