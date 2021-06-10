MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens' playoff run has been filled with moments fan never thought they would see; the team coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the first round. Big Shea Weber on a breakaway. Stoic Carey Price cracking a smile. And now, the Habs logo flying proudly over Toronto city hall.

More than a week after his city's Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Canadiens in dramatic fashion, Toronto Mayor John Tory made good on a bet with his counterpart in Montreal.

He took to Twitter to congratulate Mayor Valerie Plante on her victory as he raised the bleu-blanc-rouge flag.

Well, Mayor @Val_Plante, a bet is a bet.



To complete my playoff bet on the @MapleLeafs with Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, I raised the @CanadiensMTL flag at Toronto City Hall today. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/rZnGNN6xmG — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 10, 2021

The two mayors had engaged in a friendly wager before the historic series between the two Original Six squads. Under the terms, the loser would fly the winning team's flag over city hall, as well as send the winner some of their city's most acclaimed food (in Tory's case, peameal bacon sandwiches) and some locally brewed beer. Both mayors also made charitable contributions as part of the bet.

Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford similarly made good on a bet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault, donning a signed Guy Lafleur jersey.

Ford had also magnaminously wished the Canadiens' good luck on their playoff run, saying “Bring the Stanley Cup home to Canada!” It's a feeling that other Ontarians seem to have adopted – the CN Tower was recently lit up in Habs' colours.