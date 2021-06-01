MONTREAL -- The Toronto Maple Leafs weren’t the only losers admitting defeat this week.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford honoured the bet he made last month with his Quebec counterpart by wearing a Habs jersey Tuesday after the Leafs’ devastating elimination from the NHL playoffs.

The Leafs were knocked out of the series after the Canadiens dealt a 3-1 blow Monday night in Toronto.

"A bet is a bet, @francoislegault. Today, I’m wearing the Guy Lafleur jersey you gave me," Ford tweeted to Quebec Premier François Legault.

Ford wore a signed Guy Lafleur jersey that he said "my friend François" gifted to him.

"Congratulations and this is killing me putting this jersey on, but I’m proud of our great Leaf Nation,” Ford said. In response, Legault tweeted his thank-you to Ford, calling him a "man of his word."

Toronto Mayor John Tory also raised a Canadiens flag at city hall to fulfill his end of a bet with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. Tory will also send her peameal bacon sandwiches from St. Lawrence Market and personally donate $500 to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation as part of the bet.

On a high from a triumphant seven-game series, the Habs are set to face the Winnipeg Jets in Round 2 on Wednesday.