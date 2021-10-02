MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens Defender Sami Niku has suffered a concussion and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme announced the news on Saturday morning.

Niku fell in action in the first period of a preseason game between the Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators on Friday after he was hit from behind by Forward Josh Norris. Norris won't face consequences for the move.

After having difficulty returning to the bench, Niku headed to the locker room with the support of a sports therapist.

It was Niku's first pre-camp outing, a week after signing a one-season contract with the Canadiens as a free agent.

The 24-year-old Finn has scored two goals and eight assists in 54 career NHL games, all with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Canadies also announced goaltender Kevin Poulin and forward Danick Martel had been cut off, and that they will continue their preparation at the Laval Rocket camp starting Monday.

-- This article was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Oct. 2, 2021.