Habs defenceman Kaiden Guhle back on skates

The Montreal Canadiens announced that defenceman Kaiden Guhle resumed skating on his own Thursday morning and that his health will be re-evaluated on a daily basis.

Guhle recently underwent an appendectomy.

He was, therefore, sidelined for the first few days of the Habs camp.

The 22-year-old Albertan is preparing for his third NHL season.

He scored six goals and 16 assists in 70 games last winter.

This summer, Guhle signed a six-season, US$33.3 million contract extension. This contract will not take effect until next season.

Guhle was selected by the Canadiens in the first round, 16th overall, in the 2020 draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 26, 2024.