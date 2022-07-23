Guzzo Cinemas to broadcast Pope's mass at all locations

Quebecers in and around Montreal who are not in Quebec City or Saint-Anne-de-Beaupre next week but still want to take in Pope Francis's mass now have an option.

Guzzo Theatres, in cooperation with the archdiocese of Montreal, will broadcast the Pope's mass at all locations.

The mass at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in both French and English, and communion will also be offered in the 10 theatre locations within the Dioceses of Montreal, Saint-Jean-Longueuil, and Saint-Jerome-Mont-Laurier.

"This will allow us to participate in unity with the Indigenous peoples on this journey of healing," said Montreal Archbishop Christian Lepine.

Entry is free with voluntary donations to be collected under the direction of the registered charity Mgr. Arthur Deschenes Foundation.

Group and individual bookings are available starting Sunday.

Cinemas Guzzo president and CEO Vincenzo Guzzo called the visit "historic."

"We must all do our part to find a path to reconciliation with the Indigenous peoples, and we wanted to offer our contribution," he said.