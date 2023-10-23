Guy Laliberte is selling his Montreal home for $13.8M

Cirque du Soleil cofounder Guy Laliberté is selling his Montreal home for an impressive $13,880,000.

The listing for 70 Maplewood Ave., "nestled on a coveted slope of Mont Royal" in the Outremont borough, was posted four days ago.

According to IMMEXCEL real estate, the agency handling the sale, the single-family home was built in the 1930s and is "considered a significant architectural landmark...easily identifiable by its ashlar cladding and slate roof."

(Credit: IMMEXCEL REAL ESTATE AGENCY)

"From 2007 to 2009, it was impeccably enlarged and renovated by its current owner to provide 10,134 ft2 of living space," the listing states. "Spread over five levels with 50 rooms, it is just as suitable for dynamic family life as it is for the most coveted social gatherings."

The listing states there are eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and four powder rooms in addition to an office, fireplace, library, solarium, private terrace, cellar, billiard room, personalized bar, DJ booth, gym, home theatre, a chef's kitchen with a walk-in refrigerator and much, much more.

(Credit: IMMEXCEL REAL ESTATE AGENCY)

"The house features oak, stone or ceramic floors," the listing notes. "The top floor is accessed via an oak staircase dating back to the house's origins."

The overall lot boasts 15,660 ft2 of land, including a garage and parking space for eight vehicles.

Census data from Statistics Canada shows that the home is located in an affluent, predominantly French-speaking neighbourhood, with an average income of $222.2k (individual) and $528.7k (family).