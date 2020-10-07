MONTREAL -- The CHUM (Centre hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal) hospital in Montreal confirmed Wednesday that former Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur's lung cancer has returned.

Lafleur was informed during a follow-up consultation this week, and he agreed to release the information about his condition.

"It's a big blow, but I am continuing my battle with confidence and serenity thanks to the support of the CHUM. I would particularly like to thank the entire team of Dr. Tehfe of the Integrated Cancer Centre for their professionalism and good care," said Lafleur in a news release.

Dr. Mustapha Tehfe said Lafleur will begin immunotherapy and chemotherapy treatments at the CHUM.

"Today, we are all behind him to face adversity with great courage and determination," said Tehfe.

The hospital said Lafleur will continue in his role as an ambassador for the CHUM and its foundation.

Lafleur said he will make no further statements to the media on his health at this time.

He underwent an operation in November 2019 to remove the upper lobe of one of his lungs as well as the lymph nodes.