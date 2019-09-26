Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur has undergone successful quadruple bypass heart surgery, the team announced Thursday.

The procedure took place at the CHUM Thursday morning, the team said in a statement.

"This procedure was necessary after a routine examination detected a cardiac issue," the team reported. "The operation was successful, and doctors predict a full recovery after several months of convalescence.

"The family wishes to thank the entire medical team, as well as the personnel at the CHUM, and will not issue any further comment."

TSN 690 host Tony Marinaro broke the news Wednesday that the 68-year-old Lafleur - who helped the Habs win five Stanley Cup during their 1970s glory days - was to go under the knife Thursday.