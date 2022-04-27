Gunshots fired in Montreal's Pierrefonds neighbourhood

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after shots were fired in the Pierrefonds neighbourhood, west of the downtown core.

Officers say they received a 911 call at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday about the incident, at the intersection of Pierrefonds Boulevard and Athena Street.

"They didn't locate any victims or suspects and no traces of impact," said Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson for Montreal police. "The only thing they found was a gun shell."

Investigators are looking at surveillance footage in the area to piece together the events leading up to the gunfire.