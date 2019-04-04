

Get ready for gridlock in downtown Montreal Friday morning as thousands of taxi drivers are set to take to the streets to resume pressure tactics.

Four different groups of taxicabs from the Greater Montreal Area will come from the north, south, east and west to converge on René-Lévesque Blvd., right in front of the offices of Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel.

The taxi protest is a show of solidarity against Bonnardel, who recently announced the CAQ government will deregulate the industry.

Drivers will meet and form a caravan from the following locations:

From the south: Place Desaulniers in Longueuil

From the north: Laval Cosmodome

From the west: Fairview Pointe-Claire

From the east: Galeries d'Anjou near The Bay store

Traffic will be especially difficult due to closures through the Turcot Interchange starting Friday morning due to demolition work there.



Drivers are protesting the reform, which includes abolishing the $200,000 taxi permit, effectively rendering it worthless.

Quebec is offering drivers $500 million in compensation, but taxi groups say that amount isn’t enough, since all licenses had a value totaling $1.3 billion before the arrival of Uber.



