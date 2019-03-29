

Montreal’s taxi coalition has suspended its pressure tactics after a dramatic incident on live TV Friday morning,

“Following a dramatic incident live on LCN, the taxi industry is completely stopping its pressure tactics until further notice,” spokesperson Felix Tremblay said in a written statement.

“The objective of this decision is to protect owners and taxi drivers who are experiencing psychological distress,” he added.

During a live, in-studio interview with LCN, a taxi driver – after criticizing Premier Francois Legault – took out a sharp object and cut himself.

“Mr. Legault – he has no heart,” the man says. “And he took my heart.”

Out of frame, he takes out a weapon, and quickly draws it across his arm before standing up and holding his wrist at camera level.

While the anchor seems oblivious to the man’s actions, a studio technician rushes into frame to cover the wound.

On Friday, taxi drivers across Quebec were expected to renew their pressure tactics by offering free rides as part of “dumping day.”

This way, the taxi coalition explained, the provincial government would not receive any profit from their services.

Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts is urged to call the Quebec Association for the Prevention of Suicide at 1-866-277-3553.