The Liberals are keeping it in the family as they try and retain the Jacques-Cartier riding.

On Tuesday, sources CTV Montreal learned that Greg Kelley, son of outgoing MNA Geoff Kelley, will run in place of his father, who announced in June he would not seek re-election.

The senior Kelley has represented the West Island riding in the National Assembly since 1994.

On Wednesday, the party made the nomination official. Premier Philippe Couillard said that while the younger Kelley didn't get the nomination solely because of his father, the family connection didn't negatively impact him.

Greg Kelley has worked as a political advisor since 2014, and is a graduate of both McGill and the University of Montreal. He has also served as an advisor to Kathleen Weil, the minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.

Only once since 1939 have voters in Jacques-Cartier elected a non-Liberal candidate to the National Assembly.