

CTV Montreal





Service on Montreal’s Green metro line is gradually resuming after going down during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

Service was interrupted between the Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM stations shortly after 8:40 a.m.

According to the STM, the stoppage was due to an emergency medical situation.

Service gradually resuming on the GREEN line. #stminfo G — STM Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) March 6, 2018

Shutdown GREEN line between L-Groulx and Berri-UQAM. Incident. Service expected to resume at 10:00. #stminfo H — STM Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) March 6, 2018

REMINDER: You can use the @stm_Orange as an alternate means of getting around downtown #stminfo — STM Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) March 6, 2018