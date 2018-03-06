Green line service resumes after rush hour outage
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 9:21AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 6, 2018 10:41AM EST
Service on Montreal’s Green metro line is gradually resuming after going down during rush hour on Tuesday morning.
Service was interrupted between the Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM stations shortly after 8:40 a.m.
According to the STM, the stoppage was due to an emergency medical situation.
Service gradually resuming on the GREEN line. #stminfo G— STM Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) March 6, 2018
Shutdown GREEN line between L-Groulx and Berri-UQAM. Incident. Service expected to resume at 10:00. #stminfo H— STM Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) March 6, 2018
REMINDER: You can use the @stm_Orange as an alternate means of getting around downtown #stminfo— STM Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) March 6, 2018
Shutdown GREEN line between L-Groulx and Berri-UQAM. Inter. Emergency medical services. Service expected to resume at 9:42. #stminfo K— STM Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) March 6, 2018
