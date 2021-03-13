MONTREAL -- A grassroots movement is hoping to stop the Fulford Residence, a private seniors' home for women that dates back to confederation, from closing.

As the month began, Fulford residents were told they would have to find somewhere else to live in six months, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the home's financial situation.

In addition, in 2020, about 20 nurses and orderlies found employment elsewhere owing to the uncompetitive salaries the home was able to offer.

Now, the community is pushing back putting pressure on the home's board of directors to reconsider the decision to close.

"We want to bring together the government, private funding, to see if maybe Fulford can be saved," said resident Sharon Hill's son Chris Holcroft.

Before the pandemic, there were 31 residents living at Fulford, now there are 21.

Holcroft is part of the movement that wants the home's closure put off for a year to find a way to keep it open.

His mother is 76 years old and loves living at the home.

"They take care of her, and the staff is like family," he said.

The movement has some political support with local MNA Jennifer Maccarone agreeing with the movement.

"It's worthwhile for us to investigate every opportunity before they move forward with the closure," said the Westmount-St-Louis member in the National Assembly.

A real estate industry expert familiar with the Fulford situation told CTV News that the home's main issue is infrastructure: it has shared bathrooms, small rooms, it can't charge the industry standard for rent and labour costs are much higher now than before the pandemic. Some, however, remain optimistic.

"This is the model we should be pursuing," said Holdcroft. "We're asking the public sector and the private sector to come together."

Part of the issue at Fulford is that it's a private home. There are other private homes who've partnered with the public sector, but for that to be a possibility at Fulford, it would likely need extensive renovations.

"We need to find a way to give them that year, to explore partnerships and work with the CIUSSS," said Maccarone.

The Anglican Diocese, which owns Fulford, did not comment on the situation by deadline.

Holcroft said that more than 100 letters have been sent to the home's board.

"There's real momentum, but now we need the board to give us this opportunity," said Holcroft.