Grandmother, granddaughter killed in Montreal apartment shooting

A 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter were fatally shot in Montreal's Point-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the apartment on Mullins and Charlevoix Streets after gunshots were reported around 2:40 a.m.

There, they discovered the two victims. The 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 22-year-old was transported to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A security perimeter was established along Mullins Street and traffic was closed between Charlevoix and Hibernia Streets.

Police say the incident is now being investigated as a double-homicide.