Grandmother, granddaughter killed in Montreal apartment shooting
A 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter were fatally shot in Montreal's Point-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the apartment on Mullins and Charlevoix Streets after gunshots were reported around 2:40 a.m.
There, they discovered the two victims. The 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
The 22-year-old was transported to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
A security perimeter was established along Mullins Street and traffic was closed between Charlevoix and Hibernia Streets.
Police say the incident is now being investigated as a double-homicide.
