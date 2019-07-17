

CTV Montreal Staff





A 22-year-old man faces a variety of serious criminal charges in Granby.

Christopher Degarie Giroux is accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in a restaurant bathroom Monday evening.

Police say he fled after encountering the girl's father and was later arrested.

Giroux is known to police for acts committed in Longueuil.

The defence asked for a psychological evaluation of the suspect to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

The girl was not physically injured during the assault.