MONTREAL -- Depending on where you live, some incentives being offered to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine include free books, baseball tickets or a nice, cold beer, but one Quebec company is offering straight-up cash.

DLGL Technologies Corp., based in Blainville, Que., north of the island of Montreal, is offering $1,250 to employees who show proof of a first shot.

That bonus will double after they prove they got a second shot.

The company, which offers human resources and payroll software services for large and medium-sized businesses, announced the incentive program in a news release on Friday.

President Jacques Guenette said its employees "want to do our share in the pursuit of a secure society for all, the easing of the stress on the health system, and we want to create as soon as possible the conditions for getting back in to our headquarters in Blainville."

DLGL also noted it's in "recruitment mode" and is extending the cash offer to new hires, too.

Flashy incentives such as this could be one way to convince the undecided. Last week, Quebec Premier launched an appeal to youth to get vaccinated in order to defeat the third wave of the pandemic.

In an attempt to attract young people to get their shots, the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal brought Quebec singer Emile Bilodeau as a surprise guest to welcome people getting vaccianted at the Palais des congres in downtown Montreal.

However, some young people still need some convincing to get vaccinated, according to the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ). Data collected between April 16 and 28 show that among respondents aged 25 to 34, 15 per cent do not intend to get vaccinated. This proportion is 14 per cent among 18 to 24-year-olds and 11 per cent among 35 to 44-year-olds.

Of those reluctant to be vaccinated, 24 per cent say they do not trust vaccines in general; 18 per cent say they fear possible side effects and 14 per cent do not see the point of inoculation, believing the risks to their health are low even if they are not vaccinated.

The province said there have been 11,025 deaths due to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, all Quebcers 18 and older are eligible to get their first dose of the vaccine. To date, 46 per cent of the population in Quebec has been vaccinated against the virus.