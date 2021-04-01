MONTREAL -- Edmonton Oiler Captain Connor McDavid was fined $5,000 for elbowing Montreal Canadien Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the head during the Habs 4-0 win where the Oiler superstar did not register a shot for just the 14th time in his career.

TSN's Gord Miller said the superstar looks like he sees the game as a "slog so much of the time," and that the unprovoked hit should have been met with a game suspension.

"He's competitive, I get it, but that thing last night was born, I think, born purely out of frustration," said Miller. "He was pissed and he elbowed the nearest red sweater he could see, and took it out on him."

Kotkaniemi was not hurt in the incident.