Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid gets maximum fine for elbow on Habs forward
Montreal Canadiens' Alexander Romanov and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL -- Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has been fined US$5,000, the maximum allowed under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement, for elbowing Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred at 17:24 of the first period. McDavid was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.
The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
McDavid had his 11-game point streak (seven goals, 16 assists) snapped in the 4-0 loss, but the native of Newmarket, Ont., leads the NHL in scoring with 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists).
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.