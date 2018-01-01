

CTV Montreal





Over 150,000 Montrealers -- wearing just as many layers -- poured out into the cold Sunday night to close Montreal's landmark anniversary year.

At the Jacques-Cartier Pier stage in the Old Port, partygoers in the crowd jumped and caroused together while performers like Garou, Vincent Vallieres, and Mes Aïeux performed.

With the wind chill, temperatures dipped to a frosty -25 degrees Celsius. Weather services issued warnings in the days leading up to the party, especially targeted to people with poor health and children, who are at increased risk of frostbite.

But with metros running through the night, and hubs like Marche Bonsecours keeping doors open into the wee hours -- Montrealers had myriad options to keep themselves warm.

Earlier this week, Montreal police announced they would be dispatching a special team to accomodate the homeless, as well as first responders on the ground in the Old Port. However, no incidents were reported as the party drew to a close.

Organizers of Montreal's 375th said the year-long celebrations drew enough Montrealers and tourists to rival the merrymaking of Expo 67 -- at a cost believed to be in excess of $7 million.

Taxpayers will only learn the full figures in a few months, after auditing firm KPMG completes a study.

With files from The Canadian Press.