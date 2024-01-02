Gold-headed cane awarded to first vessel to enter Port of Montreal

The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) has welcomed the first ocean-going vessel of the year to reach the city's port with its annual gold-headed cane ceremony.

The event celebrates the first ship to cross the Port of Montreal's downstream limit at Sorel without a stopover.

This year, the prize was given to the Helena G and its master Eduard Voshchuk.

The ship sailed from Bulgaria's Port of Burgas on Dec. 12, 2023 and arrived in Montreal on Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:17 a.m.

The Helena G, flying the flag of Portugal, was carrying gold and pyrite and ended its journey at the Port of Montreal's berth 43, operated by Logistec.

"It was a great pleasure for us to present this year's gold-headed cane to Captain Voshchuk, master of the first ship to cross the limits of the Port of Montreal's waters this year," said MPA Interim President and CEO Geneviève Deschamps. "Carrying gold to the Port of Montreal, some would say that the Helena G was predestined to receive this prestigious honour."

Captain Voshchuk, who is of Ukrainian origin and began sailing at the age of 18, received the gold-headed cane for the first time.

He comes from a family of sailors and says sailing allows him to visit different countries and interact with their people.

This is his second visit to Montreal.

Deschamps welcomed the captain with bread and salt, a tradition from Montreal's Ukrainian community.

"This reminds us of the resilience of the Ukrainian community, which, despite the war, contributes to the smooth running of the international maritime industry," said Deschamps.

The gold-headed cane is inscribed with the name of the winning captain and the ship's name.

This year marks the 185th anniversary of the ceremony, a tradition that the MPA boasts commemorates Montreal's rich maritime heritage.

The Helena G is expected to set sail in a few days for Quebec City.