MONTREAL -- Montreal's Irish community is calling on people go green without gathering as St. Patrick's Day approaches.

The parade will have to wait until next year, said Kevin Tracey of the United Irish Societies, but that doesn't mean celebrating is off the table.

"This year, the only thing we're really kind of pushing to do is small neighbourhood – not calling them parades – when you go out for your walk, dress in your green, dress up your house. Do what you can. Socially distance. We do not want to have people gathering, but just run Montreal green, one bit at a time, instead of one big massive parade."

On Saturday, an order-in comedy event called 'Locals Supporting Locals' will help support local charities and restaurants.

The St. Patrick's Society of Montreal will hold their gala luncheon online on March 17. All are welcome.

"It's our new thing, at least just for this year, and it's for everybody, because we've all suffered," said Carol McCormick of the St. Patrick's Society of Montreal. "I don't care what nationality you are, you're Irish for St. Patrick's Day. Just come and enjoy yourself… with what we can offer you to just relax and try to relieve some of that stress."