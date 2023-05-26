Girl dies after falling into grain mixer on family farm in Lanaudiere

Saint-Lin-Laurentides, Que. -

A young girl died after falling into a grain mixer on a farm in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, Lanaudière, Friday afternoon.

The toddler allegedly fell into an industrial mixer located on the family farm on Côte Joseph, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

Emergency services were called around 3:30 p.m. Although the parents intervened quickly, the girl was pronounced dead at the scene, Bilodeau said.

Relatives were transported by ambulance following the shock caused by the incident.

The SQ's Major Crimes unit was dispatched to the scene, as is the case when an infant dies. However, there is no preliminary indication of any crime or negligence, the police spokesperson said.

The SQ said no further details will be released Friday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 26, 2023.