Giant 'Bonjour Montreal' letters installed in the Old Port as new city 'signature'

Tourisme Montreal unveiled a new emblem on Wednesday it hopes will attract swarms of selfie-takers and tourists who will put the city on the map – or more precisely, on social media.

It's a series of giant letters that spell 'Bonjour Montreal,' designed "on a human scale to offer total immersion," a press release explains.

The large structure measures 2.350 metres high (7.7 feet) and 15.646 metres wide (51 feet).

It's located on the Grand Quay of the Port of Montréal, with the city's skyline as the backdrop, where cruise ship passengers often gather to get a good cityscape view.

The front of the emblem is made of wood from Montreal ash trees that had to be cut down because of emerald ash borer infestations –an environmental twist.

The back of the letters have a mirrored effect that was created by "a varnishing effect that makes steel shine bright," the release says.



The back of the Bonjour Montreal sign installed in the Old Port of Montreal has a mirrored, polished steel surface. Photo: CTV's Christine Long



The art piece cost $495,000, which was a non-repayable contribution from the federal government through Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

Like the 'Toronto,' 'Hollywood,' and 'I Heart NY' signs, the idea is that the project will give Montreal more visibility.

"The addition of the Bonjour Structure in a location as emblematic as the Old Port of Montréal is sure to attract even more visitors from here and abroad," Luc Rabouin, said from the city's executive committee.

The sculpture was installed a little over one year after the city installed a gigantic metal ring in the heart of the downtown core as part of the final stage of a revitalization of the Esplanade Place Ville Marie.

The 'Bonjour Montreal' art piece was designed and built in Montreal.

Design studio Rümker was responsible for the conceptual design and technical development of the project, Tourisme Montreal said, while design firm Cadabra/XYZ developed the narrative and oversaw the prototyping, building, installation and testing of the structure.

Bois Public processed the wood from the ash trees, and Métallurgie Gallant worked on the metallic portion.