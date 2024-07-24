MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Eastern Townships farmer calls for alternatives after cows spooked by fireworks festival

    Share

    A farmer in Quebec's Eastern Townships says weekend fireworks spooked his herd of cattle.

    The Lac de Nations festival includes five nights of fireworks, including a loud display late Saturday night that was heard several kilometres away.

    Sunday morning, farmer Karl Butler told Noovo Info he discovered many cows from his herd had knocked down fences and were wandering on roads in Lennoxville.

    He said it's time for officials to recognize the harmful effects of fireworks on domestic animals and wildlife.

    "It's not normal to do this. What's normal is for peace and quiet as much as possible and I guess my question to them is, is there something when it starts to affect people and their business? Is there something we can do to change it or to stop it or to reduce it?" he said.

    Municipal councillor Hélène Dauphinais said she "sympathizes with the farmer and thinks that a good compromise would be to limit the number of decibels produced during fireworks displays," pointing out the fireworks often make the windows of her home shake.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Inside Out 2' becomes highest-grossing animated movie of all time

    If there’s one emotion that Disney and Pixar are probably feeling right now, it’s joy. That’s after movie sequel 'Inside Out 2' became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in US$1.46 billion at the global box office and dethroning former record holder 'Frozen 2' from 2019, according to Disney on Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News