Police looking for driver in hit-and-run on Highway 30 in Brossard

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is looking for a suspect after a hit-and-run on Highway 30 in Brossard.

According to provincial police, on July 21 at about 9 p.m., a heavy vehicle lost part of its load, causing several cars to swerve to avoid being hit by the runaway cargo.

The driver of the heavy vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The SQ says an investigation is currently underway to understand the circumstances that led to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SQ criminal information line at 1 800 659-4264.