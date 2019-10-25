GATINEAU -- A 38-year-old Gatineau woman has been charged with involuntary homicide in connection with a fire in which her three-month-old baby died.

Another child under the age of two and a man in his 30s were also injured in the fire, which occurred on the night of Aug. 31 in an apartment building on Paluck St. in the Buckingham district of Gatineau, across the river from Ottawa.

The woman was arrested Thursday evening and spent the night in detention, said Andree East, a spokesman for the Gatineau police department..

The suspect appeared in Quebec Court Friday afternoon and was charged with involuntary homicide and two arson-related charges. Other details of her court appearance cannot be reported because of a publication ban.

Police say the child and man who were also in the apartment at the time of the fire were seriously injured and are still in a local hospital, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Arson investigators discovered traces of accelerants inside the building and in a car parked outside of it, police allege.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.