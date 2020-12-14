MONTREAL -- The Bloc Quebecois offered a suggestion for Montrealer store clerks accustomed to greeting customers with 'Bonjour-Hi!'

The Bloc is suggesting the more festive and less English 'Bonjour-Ho!'

Twitter erupted when the Bloc posted the suggestion along with it's campaign "2021: On touche du bois!"

"Montreal will also benefit from the 'Bonjour-Ho!" campaign, which promotes the use of French," the Bloc wrote.

Avec la campagne «2021 : On touche du bois!», on vous offre nos meilleurs voeux à notre manière afin que l'année qui vient soit meilleure que 2020. Montréal bénéficiera également de la campagne «Bonjour–HO !» qui met de l'avant l'usage du français. Joyeuses Fêtes!

Responses ranged from mocking to celebrating the creativity to clever word plays.

"When they go hi, we go ho," wrote one Twitter user in response.

The campaign comes on the heels of Quebec politicians trying to eliminate the popular "bonjour-hi!" greeting from sales clerks and business owners trying to accommodate shoppers in the metropolis, who speak either French or English as their first language.

Provincial CAQ Minister Responsible for the French Language Simon Jolin-Barrette said he plans to announce revisions to the province's French-language laws in the new year, and spoke last year about ways to ban the use of the phrase.

Long-serving Bloc MP Louis Plamondon spoke recently about French's demise in Montreal, and the need to do more to encourage people to speak French.

"In Montreal, it's in very big danger," he said. "I was in Montreal three weeks ago and in each business that I went, they spoke English with me first and often they had difficulty giving me an answer in French."