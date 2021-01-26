GATINEAU -- A Gatineau man was arrested last Wednesday after federal officers allegedly recovered several guns, firearm accessories, counterfeit U.S. currency, and unidentified drugs in his residences, according to police.

Raymond Têtu has been very active on social media, publishing several posts questioning public messaging about the pandemic, the U.S. election, and the removal of the Twitter-like app Parler, known for hosting far-right, antisemetic, and QAnon related personalities, from leading app stores.

Police allegedly recovered 18 firearms, including an assault rifle and a Thompson submachine gun. Four mufflers and a few thousand dollars in counterfeit US banknotes were also allegedly recovered.

The searches were allegedly carried out by federal and regional police forces through Têtu’s two residences, one in Gatineau, and the other in Val-des-Monts, a small town about 40 minutes north.

Têtu appeared at the Gatineau courthouse on Monday on charges of possession of prohibited devices, importation of prohibited devices and possession of counterfeit money.

He’ll remain in police custody until his next appearance in court. Meanwhile, prosecutors may decide to bring more charges against the man.

