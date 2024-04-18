MONTREAL
    Gas prices jump up past $1.90 across Quebec

    A car fills up gas. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski) A car fills up gas. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski)
    Motorists are facing higher prices in many parts of Quebec as gas stations switch from winter to summer gasoline.

    In Montreal, several service stations were showing prices ranging from $1.90 to $1.92 per litre on Thursday morning.

    In previous days, the price had hovered around $1.75.

    Other municipalities, including Quebec City, also saw an increase of around 15 cents per litre.

    Quebec is not the only province affected by the increase.

    In Ontario, a litre of regular went from around $1.66 on Wednesday to $1.80 on Thursday.

    According to analyst Dan McTeague of gaswizard.ca, the prices represent a two-year high in eastern Canada.

    Summer gasoline is more expensive to produce as certain elements are added to make it less volatile.

    According to McTeague, who closely follows gasoline price variations, pump prices should drop by about four cents a litre in most Quebec and Ontario cities by Friday.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 18, 2024. 

