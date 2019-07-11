

CTV Montreal Staff





Construction crews doing work on water lines in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood appear to a have hit a gas line on Thursday morning.

Hydro Quebec was forced to turn off electricity for about 7,000 customers in Monkland village and Hampstead while the gas leak is repaired.

Construction is taking place on Harvard Avenue near Monkland.

Hydro Quebec is estimating that power will be restored during the lunch hour.