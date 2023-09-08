Garbage pickup to become biweekly in Montreal suburb in bid to cut carbon footprint

A man looks for salvageable pieces among discarded household items left on the sidewalk after last weekend’s moving day, in Montreal, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A man looks for salvageable pieces among discarded household items left on the sidewalk after last weekend’s moving day, in Montreal, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News