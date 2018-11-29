

CTV Montreal





Want to build your own tiny Winterfell or Red Keep? You’ll soon be able to, thanks to the work of a Montreal company.

Montreal puzzle wizards Wrebbit-3D Puzzles have signed a deal with HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The GoT castles should be out in time for the last season to air on HBO beginning in April 2019.

There’s a secret to Wrebbit’s reputation: The company still makes their puzzles by hand in small batches, selling them in 40 countries around the world.

“The Wrebbit name is associated with Games of Thrones, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings,” explained Jean Theberge of Wrebbit-3D Puzzles. “We're renowned in the industry we're very proud. All of these being made in Montreal, made in Canada, we're very fortunate for this.”