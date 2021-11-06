MONTREAL -- Forwards Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin are all doubtful for Saturday night's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre.

Drouin was hit in the head by a shot from teammate Brett Kulak in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. He then missed Thursday's game against the New York Islanders.

Gallagher and Suzuki had time off from practice on Friday to undergo treatment.

A decision on all three players will be made prior to the start of the game.

Following the team's optional practice session on Saturday morning in Brossard, head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that Cedric Paquette would return to the lineup against the Golden Knights.

Paquette received a two-game suspension for a foul on forward Trevor Zegras last Sunday in Anaheim.

Ducharme also announced that Jake Allen will start in net.

The Canadiens (3-9-0) lost 6-2 on Thursday night to the New York Islanders and have lost three of their last five games.

The Golden Knights (5-5-0) are on a better run with four wins in their last five games.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since June 24 when the Canadiens won Game 6 of the Stanley Cup semi-final series 3-2 in overtime.

Finland's Artturi Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal at 1:39 of the first overtime period.