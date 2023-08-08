Future Canora REM station torched in apparent arson attack

The future Réseau express métropolitain (REM) Canora station, in the Montreal borough of Côte-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, was the scene of an apparent arson attack that caused "very significant" damage on Monday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) say witnesses called 911 at around 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday to report flames on the tracks near the station, which is still under construction.

Incendiary objects were found at the scene, confirming the arson theory. The investigation was therefore transferred to the Montreal police force.

SPVM spokesperson Constable Mariane Allaire Morin said the damage to REM equipment was "very significant," but no one was injured.

No suspects have been seen or arrested for the time being.

"The investigation is underway with our arson squad. There is an expert assessment underway, and cameras will be viewed to see exactly what happened," said Allaire Morin.

The first section of the REM opened last week, but it only links Brossard to Montreal's Central Station.

As with the rest of the stations on the branches linking Central Station to the West Island and the North Shore, Canora station is currently scheduled to open at the end of 2024.