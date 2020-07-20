LEVIS, QUE. -- A funeral for Romy and Norah Carpentier, aged 6 and 11, will take place on Monday in Levis, a town south of Quebec City.

On July 11, the girls’ bodies were found in a wooded area in Saint-Apollinaire, just east of their hometown. The girls and their father, Martin Carpentier, were the subject of an Amber Alert a few days earlier.

Quebec provincial police have been searching for Carpentier since their disappearance. It is believed he and his two children were involved in a car crash on Highway 20 the week they disappeared. Witnesses claim the car was empty shortly after the accident.

The Surete du Quebec announced the end of its ground search for Carpentier on Saturday, after 10 days of extensively combing a 50 sq. km radius of forested area near where the girls’ bodies were found.

Romy and Norah’s funeral will take place at the Complexe funéraire Claude Marcoux in Levis. Only family will be allowed to attend due to restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, others will be allowed to take part from outside the home, where the ceremony will be projected on a large screen. Those who wish to attend will have to keep their distance from one another and wear masks.

The ceremony will be carried out by Josee Masson, the founder and general director of an organization called Deuil-Jeunesse. Singer Melissa Bedard, who’s a spokesperson for the organization, will perform during the funeral as well.

The girls’ family will be welcomed into the home in the morning and other visitors will be permitted to enter later in the day.

In a message posted to the funeral home’s website, the family wrote “We will always regret not having more than the 11 and 6 springs where you were present in our lives, but the memories and the love you gave us will remain with us forever.”

The family also thanked police officers, volunteers, scouts, firefighters and paramedics “who gave everything they could in particular conditions in order to bring Norah and Romy back home.”

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.