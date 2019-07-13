

The Canadian Press





Funeral services for Laurent McCutcheon, a leading figure in the fight for LGBT rights in Quebec, will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Saint-Pierre Apostle Church in Montreal.

McCutcheon died on July 4 at the age of 76 after receiving medical assistance in dying, according to his spouse Pierre Sheridan. He had cancer since December 2016.

Public figures attending the ceremony include former Bloc MP Real Menard, who was also the mayor of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough in Montreal. He will deliver a eulogy. Menard was part of a small group of friends of the deceased who gathered for the last time two weeks before his death.

The two men met in the 1980s when Menard was Louise Harel's political attaché.