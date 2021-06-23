MONTREAL -- Quebec workers federation (FTQ) members in the public sector have approved a tentative agreement with the Quebec government by more than 94 per cent.

The central labour body, through four of its major unions, represents 57,000 members in the health, social services and education industries.

The agreement, which paved the way for other public sector unions, affords an increase of 2 per cent for 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

The previous agreements expired on March 31, 2020 and a new deal was reached on May 29 of this year.

It also includes a new salary structure, so that the lowest-paid employees will receive larger salary increases.

For example, an orderly in charge of maintenance will receive 9.8 per cent and a Class 3 administrative officer will receive 8.4 per cent.

Similarly, orderlies, as well as health and social service assistants will see their hourly wage increase from $22.35 to $25.63, excluding bonuses.

FTQ president Daniel Boyer says he's particularly proud of the improvements obtained for the lowest-paid workers in the public sector.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 23, 2021.