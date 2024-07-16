Frustration over new rules for bringing dogs across the U.S. border

It's going to get more complicated to get pet dogs across the border.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidelines for dogs crossing the border as of Aug. 1. Dogs must be at least six months old, microchipped, appear healthy and have a CDC dog import receipt as well as documentation of rabies vaccination.

Dog owners say they are confused and frustrated about the new rules.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Denise Roberts.