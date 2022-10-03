Frost expected overnight in and around Montreal

Photo courtesy of Gary Yee. Photo courtesy of Gary Yee.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region

Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.

Assessed control of terrain in Ukraine as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 3, 2022 (Map by CTV News' Jasna Baric / Information from Institute for the Study of War and Critical Threats)

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon