French rapper's show deemed anti-Semitic, cancelled in Montreal

Ticketmaster says organizers have cancelled the Montreal show of a French rapper whose lyrics have been described as anti-Semitic.

A message on the ticket seller's website said Freeze Corleone's Dec. 4 show had been cancelled, but the company did not give a reason.

Jewish organizations, including B'nai Brith Canada, urged Montreal's L'Olympia Theatre to cancel the show because of the rapper's lyrics, which have drawn criticism from French human rights groups and politicians.

The national director of the League for Human Rights of B'nai Brith pointed out that Freeze Corleone had compared himself to Adolf Hitler and that the rapper's lyrics include Holocaust denial.

Marvin Rotrand said Monday afternoon that the venue's owners had told him they were looking for a way to cancel the show.

Olympia management did not respond to a message from The Canadian Press.