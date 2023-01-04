Freezing rain, snowfall warnings in place across much of southern Quebec

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and snowfall warnings for most of southern Quebec, and the messy mix could make travel difficult.

Freezing rain, snow pellets and ice pellets are expected to begin falling Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday morning. Two to 10 millimetres of ice is expected to accumulate in addition to five to 10 centimetres of snow or ice pellets.

The following areas will be affected:

Metro Montréal – Laval

Vaudreuil - Soulanges - Huntingdon

Eastern Townships

Gatineau

Lachute - Saint-Jérôme

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, and Environment Canada said they are likely to become slippery and hazardous. The weather agency is asking people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, adding that there may be a "significant impact" on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for parts of southern Quebec, which could see ice pellets and a total accumulation of close to 15 centimetres.

The warning was issued for the following areas:

Laurentians

Lanaudière

Mont-Tremblant Park - Saint-Michel-des-Saints

Drummondville - Bois-Francs

Pontiac

Témiscamingue

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," Environment Canada warned.

