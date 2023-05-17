Frederic Bastien, historian and former PQ leadership candidate, has died

Historian Frédéric Bastien, a former leadership candidate for the Parti Québécois (PQ), has died at age 53.

Bastien was a history professor at Dawson College in Montreal.

According to the Journal de Montreal, where he kept a column, his wife Marie-Ève Lépine confirmed his death Tuesday evening.

The couple have three children, ages 11, 13 and 15.

Holding a doctorate in history and international politics from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Bastien is the author of several books, including La Bataille de Londres (The battle of London), which received the Richard-Arès Prize in 2013.

He finished fourth in the 2020 PQ leadership race against Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, Sylvain Gaudreault and Guy Nantel.

His former opponents reacted quickly to the announcement of his passing.

"Frederic was a lifelong activist who gave much of his life to the cause of Quebec. He is survived by his wife and three children. My thoughts are with them and the Parti Québécois offers them all our support," wrote current PQ leader St-Pierre Plamondon on Twitter.

J’ai eu le regret d’apprendre le décès de Frédéric Bastien, candidat à la chefferie du PQ 2020 et auteur de plusieurs publications, dont l'important ouvrage La bataille de Londres. Frédéric était un militant de toujours, qui a donné une grande partie de sa vie à la cause du… https://t.co/WnoLuC428z — Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (@PaulPlamondon) May 17, 2023

Comedian Guy Nantel said he was shocked: "We had many conversations during the PQ leadership race. Discussions that were often tough but always enriching. A man with a sharp mind, totally dedicated to Quebec," he tweeted.

Je suis sous le choc d'apprendre le décès de Frédéric. Nous avons maintes fois conversé durant la course à la chefferie du PQ. Des discussions souvent corsées, mais toujours très enrichissantes. Un homme entier à l'esprit vif entièrement dévoué au Québec. Au revoir Frédéric. https://t.co/kOKkX0QeuQ — Guy Nantel (@NantelGuy) May 17, 2023

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet also expressed his sympathies on Twitter.

"I think of his loved ones. Sadness. Want or not, I think of us all. I think of Don Quixote who was going to knock down the mills of hypocrisy for Quebec, his nation. Without fear."

Je ne sais trop quoi dire.

Je pense à ses proches. Tristesse. Veut ou veut pas, je pense à nous tous. Je pense à Don Quichotte qui allait, lui, abattre les moulins des hypocrisies pour le Québec, sa nation. Sans peur.

Mes sympathies à nous tous.

⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️https://t.co/KMJkSGyYpg — Yves-F. Blanchet 🎗⚜️ (@yfblanchet) May 17, 2023

Bastien received the Patriote de l'année (patriot of the year) award in 2013 from the Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste as well as the Condorcet-Dessaulles award from the Mouvement laïque québécois in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 17, 2023.