Francois Legault to unveil his game plan on Wednesday as Quebec parliamentary session begins

The 43rd legislature at the national assembly in Quebec City will begin today.

CAQ Premier Francois Legault is expected to appoint Montarville MNA Nathalie Roy as speaker of the house and the 47th president of the national assembly.

Roy served as culture minister in the last term, and would become the second-ever female president of the assembly, joining Parti Quebecois MNA Louise Harel, who served briefly in the position in 2002.

Observers will be keen to see what the PQ does today, as neither its leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon nor its two MNAs (Pascal Berube and Joel Arseneau) taking the oath to King Charles III.

The rules state that the oath is required or members may be ejected from parliament. At the party caucus on the weekend, St-Pierre Plamondon was cagey on what the party will do.

"We're not making an announcement yet, but there will be one soon," said St-Pierre Plamondon.

The Legault government is expected to table a bill capping increases on government fees by three per cent, and one making the King's oath optional.

In addition, Conservative Party of Quebec leader Eric Duhaime has said he should be given a permanent place in the national assembly. He said he will send a letter to Roy asking for special status as his party received 13 per cent of the vote (over half a million votes), but did not have an MNA elected.

NEW LOOK ASSEMBLY

There will be 37 new MNAs out of the 125 that will take their seats today, including the new PQ leader (assuming he's allowed to sit down) and eight new ministers.

With 90 MNAs (up from 74), the CAQ is even stronger than it was in 2018. Forty-one of the record 57 female MNAs in the 125-seat parliament will be in the CAQ benches.

Former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade will, however, not be among the new ranks after stepping down shortly after her party's crushing defeat on Oct. 3.

DEMONSTRATIONS PLANNED

The PQ will lead two demonstrations in front of the national assembly today.

The first will take place at noon in favour of voting reform. The PQ has been vocal about the electoral system in the province that saw the party win just three seats despite getting 14.6 per cent of the vote.

The PQ will also participate in a demonstration against the mandatory King's oath for MNAs in the national assembly.

"We continue to believe that this oath is archaic and has no place," the party said in a news release.

That demonstration will take place at 1 p.m.